Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $92.50

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 93.90 ($1.15), with a volume of 20319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.17).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of £167.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.02.

In other Creo Medical news, insider Charles Spicer bought 15,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £14,971.95 ($18,338.99).

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

