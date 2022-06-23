Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.83

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 636301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The stock has a market cap of C$262.87 million and a P/E ratio of 49.38.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of Argonaut Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

