Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.83

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 636301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.29.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The stock has a market cap of C$262.87 million and a P/E ratio of 49.38.
In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of Argonaut Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.