Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 80000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile (CVE:OPW)
Recommended Stories
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.