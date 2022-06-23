Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 41455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.57 million and a PE ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.
About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)
