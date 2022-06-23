Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 221000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.
About Aston Bay (CVE:BAY)
