New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $123.00

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.51), with a volume of 93 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.54).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70.

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

