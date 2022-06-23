Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 3960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.
Small Pharma Company Profile (CVE:DMT)
