Spot Coffee (CVE:SPP) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.06

Spot Coffee Ltd. (CVE:SPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 229600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a market cap of C$7.98 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.
