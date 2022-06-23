Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,130. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 5.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.