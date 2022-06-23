Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 225 to GBX 215. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Industrials REIT traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.11), with a volume of 72340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.50 ($2.16).

In related news, insider Louisa Bell purchased 20,000 shares of Industrials REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($42,626.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.24. The company has a market capitalization of £492.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Industrials REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Industrials REIT Company Profile (LON:MLI)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

