Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 88 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.53.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $400.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.87 and its 200-day moving average is $564.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $384.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

