Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $279,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $130.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

