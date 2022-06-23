Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $270,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $252.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average of $251.45. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

