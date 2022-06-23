Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $324.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.67.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

