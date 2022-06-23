Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARVL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 191.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 56,969 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrival in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arrival during the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter valued at $3,710,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Arrival stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Arrival has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Arrival ( NASDAQ:ARVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

