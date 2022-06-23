Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $255,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 281,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at $726,127.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

