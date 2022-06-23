Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 17,689 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,689 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

