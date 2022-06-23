Cim LLC Has $7.29 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 679.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,982 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 296.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $163.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $409 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

