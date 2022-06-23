Steve Cochennet Acquires 30,000 Shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Stock

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) Director Steve Cochennet acquired 30,000 shares of Orbital Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $24,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 251,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OEG opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 803,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 102,998 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 581,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 54,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 436,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Orbital Energy Group (Get Rating)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

