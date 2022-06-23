Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after buying an additional 1,025,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $10,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after acquiring an additional 336,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,056,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $110,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

