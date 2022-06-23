Leonard M. Tannenbaum Buys 5,000 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AFCG opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $328.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.26. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AFC Gamma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in AFC Gamma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 40,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in AFC Gamma by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 531,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 78,205 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

