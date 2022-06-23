Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 51,200 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDS. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,781 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $7,095,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $54.91.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

