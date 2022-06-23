Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $101.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

