Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 5,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,525,709 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,624.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.59. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TELA. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

