Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 10,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,174,588 shares in the company, valued at $32,406,305.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

