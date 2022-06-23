Bryan Lewis Acquires 15,500 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) CEO Bryan Lewis purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,286 shares in the company, valued at $421,293.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Bryan Lewis purchased 1,250 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137.50.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellicheck currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

