Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TDOC stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.81. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

