Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 62,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in Dominion Energy by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.