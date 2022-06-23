Brett Shirk Sells 3,008 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Brett Shirk sold 883 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $10,569.51.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

