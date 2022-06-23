Beat Kahli Acquires 5,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,606 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,629.76.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Beat Kahli purchased 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,793.13.

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 9,999 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,391.76.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Beat Kahli bought 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $72,740.36.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Beat Kahli bought 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,965.35.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $210.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

VOXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 303,411 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 69,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

