Mollie Fadule Purchases 5,000 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) Director Mollie Fadule bought 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LSEA opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.25. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $316.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSEA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 26.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

