Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 2,843 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $9,200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 342,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

