Arden Trust Co Sells 1,599 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $332.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

