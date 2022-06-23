Nordea Investment Management AB Has $23.12 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.