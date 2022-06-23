Nordea Investment Management AB Has $36.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,258 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $36,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

