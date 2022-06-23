Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

