Diversified Trust Co Has $548,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in MSCI by 41.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 65.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3,412.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $400.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.14. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

