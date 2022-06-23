Diversified Trust Co Invests $559,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,179 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $8,746,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $6,858,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

