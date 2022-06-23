Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $297.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $287.93 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

