Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,385 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAA opened at $166.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.77 and its 200-day moving average is $201.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

