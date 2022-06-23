First Hawaiian Bank Sells 217 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in DaVita by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DaVita by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Bank of America lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.14. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

