First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average of $188.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

