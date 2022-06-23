Orser Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,040 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $368.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average is $212.24. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

