Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $25,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 79,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

