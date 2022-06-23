Nordea Investment Management AB Has $32.05 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Celanese worth $32,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 33.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

NYSE:CE opened at $120.72 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.47 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.01.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.