Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 10,042 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Darden Restaurants worth $34,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.53.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

