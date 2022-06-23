Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Travelers Companies worth $52,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

