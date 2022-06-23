The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after buying an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after buying an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after buying an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,970,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,215,000 after buying an additional 323,351 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

NYSE PNC opened at $156.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

