Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.