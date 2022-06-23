Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

